A construction site trailer had its locks cut and tools stolen from it between 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (SilverStar Properties)

Locks cut, tools stolen from trailer in Silver Star subdivision

A construction site trailer was broken into over night, RCMP notified

A construction trailer parked in a Silver Star subdivision was reportedly broken into last night and tools were stolen.

Brad Barker, director of operations at SilverStar Mountain Resort, alerted members in the SilverStar Community Facebook page of the break in and theft that took place in the Ridge between 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

He said the incident was reported to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

