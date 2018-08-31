Long weekend weather

A look at the weekend weather in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Friday’s sunshine will turn to rain heading into the long weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a cold front moving into the Okanagan-Shuswap for Saturday.

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wind and rain on Saturday, while the Similkameen will be see some sun and cloud throughout the day.

On Sunday more rain expected for the entire region, with temperatures in the low 20s C.

The sun will return for the holiday Monday with highs of 18 C.

