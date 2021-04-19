Lost hiker rescued in Okanagan Mountain Park

COSAR, PENSAR, and VSAR worked together to rescue a hiker in Okanagan Mountain Park

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter team was asked to be on standby to rescue a missing hiker in Naramata. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)

Three search and rescue teams from across the Okanagan came together on Monday (April 19) to find a hiker who lost his way in Okanagan Mountain Park.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said 911 received a call at around 9:30 a.m. from the hiker, but his location couldn’t be determined as his cellphone lost signal.

COSAR said they believed that the 32-year-old hiker was near the Mountain Goat Trail parking lot by Naramata.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) joined the search from the south and Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter team was on standby.

The hiker started what was meant to be a single-day hike on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna two days earlier and rescuers believed he was not properly equipped for overnight camping.

Eventually, rescue crews located the man near Naramata close to the Kettle Valley Railway.

COSAR reminds those who want to enjoy the backcountry to be prepared for near-freezing temperatures at night in higher elevation areas.

For more information on how to safely explore the outdoors, visit AdventureSmart.ca.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ avalanche hits Big White Mountain

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.