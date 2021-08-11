Low water, high temperatures lead to South Okanagan closing recreational fishing

The closure begins Aug. 11 and continues until Sept. 15

Those hoping to drop a line in the South Okanagan will have to wait, as fish in the region are already having enough trouble without human interference.

Effective immediately, recreational fishing has been closed in most areas of the South Okanagan, announced the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development on Aug. 11.

This includes all streams in Management Units 8-1 through 8-15 and Management Units 8-21 through 8-23, which are located in the regions around Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, Keremeos, Princeton, Summerland, Peachland, Kelowna, Vernon, and Cherryville.

The closures will remain in effect until Sept. 15.

Low water conditions combined with higher than normal water temperatures are creating difficult conditions for fish, stated the ministry.

Water temperature is related to ambient air temperature and many South Okanagan water bodies are currently recording water temperatures of 25 to 30 C.

Temperatures in this range are stressful for fish and any released after being caught will have difficulty recovering, said the ministry.

The Thompson-Okanagan Fish and Wildlife Branch recommends anglers avoid water bodies where surface water temperatures exceed 20 C.

Those looking for more information on Thompson-Okanagan angling closures are asked to contact Tara White, senior fisheries biologist, at 778-622-6839 or Tara.White@gov.bc.ca

