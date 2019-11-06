Lumby finds new doctor

Orphaned patients in Lumby may soon be able to call Moa Sugimoto doctor.

Lumby and District Health Services Society (LDHSS) chairperson Ev Reade said their efforts in searching overseas for a full-time family practitioner has found success in Dr. Sugimoto, who is expected to start practising in July 2020.

She is currently finishing a two-year international medical program and she boasts an impressive resume, Reade said. Dr. Sugimoto has undertaken additional training in Japan as an internist — which is a specialization of internal medicine.

“She is very passionate about family medicine,” Reade said. “She has a holistic approach and she’s very keen on working with other health professionals and she will be very supportive of the programs the health society has in the community.”

With her, Dr. Sugimoto will bring her two children, a seven-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter.

“We’re hoping she can set down some roots and stay,” Reade said. “We’re going to try to make her feel very welcome.”

While LDHSS was interviewing potential international candidates, Reade said Dr. Sugimoto clicked with the Lumby.

“When she came and interviewed in Lumby, she dropped her other interviews,” Reade said. “She chose Lumby.”

The feeling was mutual, Reade said.

“She’s very humble and very committed to her practice,” Reade said. “We’re waiting with bated breath.”

In the meantime, Lumby residents will have to make do with one full-time and one part-time doctor.

“It’s unfortunate we have to wait so long because our community is still struggling,” Reade said.

But soon enough, these “orphaned” patients will be able to make appointments with Dr. Sugimoto.

