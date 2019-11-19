Jonny Harris (middle) crashes a circus school class run by Alvin and Jada Tam in Lumby, B.C. in January, while filing Still Standing Season 5. (Courtesy of CBC)

Lumby goes live on Still Standing next week

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

Grab the popcorn and settle in.

The Village of Lumby is set to make its debut on CBC’s Still Standing next Tuesday (Nov. 26) at 8 p.m.

The film crew arrived in the small North Okanagan town in January to start production of the part comedy, part reality show that follows Newfoundland comedian Jonny Harris as he explores small towns across Canada.

The Still Standing staff began filming at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena to shoot some skating before making their way to the Community Centre to film some of the town’s Circus Arts program and toes and tutus, a ballet class.

“It’s always hard to say exactly what we’ll be filming since so much depends on what happens to be going on in town on any given day, and in a vibrant community like Lumby, there are way more events happening than we have time to shoot,” Still Standing executive producer Anne Francis said around 10 months ago.

“A lot of things we film are planned in advance, segments where our host gets to meet some of the people who live in town. Our week-long shoots are really a combination of finding things on the fly and doing our best to tell the story of Lumby through a few conversations with locals.”

The overall essence of the episode explores the village’s reinvention of its identity following the closure of its three major lumber mills.

“Lumby lost not only hundreds of jobs and local businesses, but also its sense of identity,” the episode description reads. “Now the town is emerging, hopeful with a diverse economy that includes arts, culture and a 40-acre grow-op that’s hoping to make pot for pets.”

The episode airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

READ MORE: Lumby featured on CBC show Still Standing

READ MORE: B.C. seniors need Santa too

— with Brianna Charlebois files

