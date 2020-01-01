More than 1,700 BC Hydro customers were without power Jan. 1, 2020, for several hours due to a snow storm. (BC Hydro)

Lumby in the dark after snowstorm

Snow plows working with BC Hydro to gain access to 23K affected customers in region

A snowstorm has shut the lights off in Lumby for several hours affecting more than 1,600 BC Hydro customers.

BC Hydro said power has been off since 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but residents said power has been in and out since yesterday afternoon.

A crew has been assigned to the situation affecting residents east of Headgates Road.

Meanwhile, AIM Roads said it’s working quickly to gain access to snowed-in areas to aid BC Hydro in their efforts to restore power to more than 23,000 affected customers.

More than 60 centimetres of snow fell in the North Okanagan-Shuswap area, AIM Roads said in an update, and many side roads are still unplowed.

Power outages are reported in Falkland, Armstrong, Lavington and Cherryville.

“Crews are being dispatched based on these priorities,” a statement reads. “This means we are not able to plow roads in an orderly manner and we are advising people to please be patient.”

“Safety is our priority and everyone is working as quickly as they can.”

Eleven graders are dedicated to side roads and all subcontracted graders have been contacted for additional assistance.

Many of the contractors, however, are already working or are unavailable due to the holiday, AIM Roads said.

Customers are asked to not contact the communication centre unless there is an emergency as most the maintenance company is trying to leave as many lines open to respond to BC Hydro and other emergency requests.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: WATCH: Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

READ MORE: Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Year in Review: August 2019
Next story
Year In Review: Looking back at September 2019

Just Posted

Lumby in the dark after snowstorm

Snow plows working with BC Hydro to gain access to 23K affected customers in region

Year in Review: June 2019

Top honours, llama kisses and bylaw officers were spotlighted in June 2019

Year in Review: August 2019

Robberies, law suits and heroism were spotlighted in August 2019

Year In Review: Looking back at September 2019

Court cases, foot races, old faces reunite in fall in Vernon

GALLERY: Reflecting on Vernon’s headlines in October 2019

A year in review looks back at some of Vernon’s most memorable moments in 2019

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

The highway will open around noon to the west and 1 p.m. to the east-DriveBC

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Long-running hit stage show We Will Rock You coming to South Okanagan

A mild-mannered high school English teacher by day, Kevin Doe’s nighttime alter-ego… Continue reading

Most Read