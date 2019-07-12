‘Major sporting event’ to be announced in the South Okanagan

The City of Penticton is inviting the community to join them for an announcement

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. It is believed the City of Penticton will announce next week the return of an Ironman event to the city for 2020. (Western News file photo)

A “major sporting event” will be announced at a community celebration next week in Penticton.

The City of Penticton is inviting the community to join them in Rotary Park on Tuesday as they will officially announce a major sporting event coming to Penticton in 2020.

READ MORE: Is an Ironman announcement coming soon for Penticton?

READ MORE: Poll – Do you want to see Ironman Canada return to Penticton?

It is believed that this will be about Ironman Triathlon, as earlier this week Ironman Triathlon posted a couple of Tweets teasing that they will be announcing something soon. Comments from social media users indicated that the photos that went along with the Tweets appeared to be from the Penticton region.

Wonder what this could be? 🤔 Find out exactly one week from now… #AnythingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/XdVsKGvR3s — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) July 10, 2019

July 16, 2019 👀⁣

⁣

This is going to be big. Stay Tuned. ⁣

⁣#AnythingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/ErovwimQcN — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) July 11, 2019

READ MORE: Ironman Canada to return to Penticton in 2020

The City of Penticton event, taking place on July 16, includes live music, a free barbecue, beverage gardens and games for all ages. The event goes from 4 to 8 p.m. with the announcement coming at 5:15 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.