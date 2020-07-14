The City of Vernon has announced a major project for 25th Avenue begins next week. (City of Vernon photo)

Major Vernon roadway to undergo construction next week

A sewer upgrade project will impact 25th Avenue traffic from Highway 6 to 43rd Street

One of Vernon’s busiest roadways goes under the knife next week.

A major sanitary sewer upgrade project along 25th Avenue will begin.

The project, which includes the installation of a 200mm diameter sewer pipe, will take place between 28th Avenue and the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre on 43rd Street. During construction, sections of 25th Avenue and Highway 6 will be closed, reducing westbound traffic to one lane in the construction zone.

“This roadway is a heavily traveled route in our city and is adjacent to dozens of properties,” said Kirn Dhillon, the city’s manager of infrastructure. “To minimize disruption to traffic, businesses and households along the route, and to expedite the construction process, we will be using a process called directional drilling. This method of construction will significantly reduce the impact the project has on the area and the infrastructure already in place.”

Construction is scheduled to continue to the end of October 2020.

Traffic control will be in place during construction. For the safety of workers and the public, please follow all traffic control measures and allow extra time to pass safely through the construction area or plan to use an alternative route.

Access to all businesses in the construction area will be maintained during construction and the city encourages everyone to continue supporting local business.

The city appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is completed.

Major Vernon roadway to undergo construction next week

A sewer upgrade project will impact 25th Avenue traffic from Highway 6 to 43rd Street

