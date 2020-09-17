Majority of students back in Vernon classrooms

Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of students returned amid COVID-19

The Vernon School District has seen around 95 per cent of its students return to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but five per cent continue to study online.

Those studying online will keep their spot at school though, secretary treasurer Lynn Jameson said.

Additional measures have been put into effect to ensure the safety of staff, students and the community.

The school district has added eight enhanced cleaners to tackle high-touch areas; two enhanced bus washers; eight additional bus routes to transport high-school students (grades 10-12) home for lunch to reduce cross-cohort mixing; seven new teachers to Vlearn to support full-time and temporary online students; increased Aboriginal Lead teacher staff to support Indigenous students studying online; a vice-principal to the Alternate Program supporting online students and teachers; and temporary HR support to assist with hiring of teachers and support staff.

READ MORE: B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

School looks a bit different this year for everyone.

While kids and staff are adjusting, some parents are having the biggest issues.

Class arrangements have caused upset among some parents while the fact that parents are not allowed to accompany their kids to class has been an issue for those with young students.

One mom with a child going into Kindergarten said toddlers were clinging to their parents — both in tears — not wanting to go to class by themselves. Meanwhile, her own daughter skipped off happily without her.

READ MORE: Vernon school district unveils return to class plan

