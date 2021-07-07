Man accused of killing Kamloops brothers in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore is in court while his co-accused remains at large

Accused double murderer Wade Cudmore is expected to make an appearance in Penticton Provincial Court today, July 7.

Cudmore is the son of Naramata murder victim Kathy Richardson whose body was found inside her home on June 9.

The 32-year-old along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton was charged on June 18, in relation to the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer. The Fryer brothers’ bodies were discovered on May 10, on a remote logging road in Naramata.

RCMP continues to search for Graham who remains at large. Police warn he may be a target and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with Graham is urged to contact police immediately.

Police believe Richardson’s death and the deaths of the Fryer brothers to be targeted acts related to drug and gang activities. But police haven’t offered more information on the issue.

The Penticton Western News reached out to the BC RCMP on July 7, to see if there is any update on Richardson’s case or the whereabouts of Graham. So far, police have not responded.

Cudmore appears in court to consult legal counsel for the first-degree murder charges. But he was also in court for numerous criminal charges unrelated to the homicides.

He is facing charges of willfully resisting arrest, two counts of flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance in relation to incidents in May 2020 and five counts of breaching his release orders and one count of breach of an undertaking.

He remains in custody.

In the meantime, there is currently no new information regarding his mother’s murder. RCMP hasn’t released any new information since early June when they released her name and picture in hopes it could further the investigation.

READ MORE: Naramata community in shock at Kathy’s murder

Police discovered Richardson’s body in her home in the 3900-block of 3rd Street just before 5 p.m. on June 9 while investigating the double homicide of the Fryer brothers.

Richardson was well-liked in the community, a volunteer firefighter with a home-based hair salon business.

READ MORE: Two Penticton men charged in brothers’ murders

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.