RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Man allegedly wielding knife at Kelowna Superstore arrested

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date

The Kelowna RCMP arrested a man on Tuesday evening (Aug. 4) after reports he was aggressively wielding a knife and assaulted somebody in the Superstore parking lot.

Officers flooded the area around 6 p.m. and the suspect was arrested without incident.

“Investigation showed that the suspect had approached another man and allegedly assaulted him,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, the knife was not used in the assault, and the victim did not suffer significant injuries as a result of the incident.”

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date. The matter will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire causes significant damage to West Kelowna home

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls
Next story
UPDATE: Suspicion ruled out in Vernon golf course fire

Just Posted

Record number of Vernon artists support Caetani auction

Splash of Red online event on now

Vernon business restores faith in humanity for houseboat fire victims

Community kindness leaves out-of-province father in tears of appreciation

Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

The festival is streaming free online this year, but those who pre-register can win passes for 2021.

UPDATE: Suspicion ruled out in Vernon golf course fire

Blaze causes significant damage to driving range hut

WATCH: Lavington man chains himself to tree as crews clear space for child care centre

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

Penticton man wakes to wildfire, forced to evacuate

A wildfire sparked off the side of Highway 97 near Penticton on Thursday

Anti-gang cops probe Kelowna’s street-level drug trade over B.C. Day long weekend

CFSEU’s Gang Enforcement Team was deployed to Kelowna last weekend

Man allegedly wielding knife at Kelowna Superstore arrested

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Most Read