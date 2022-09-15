Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Man charged in death of UBCO security guard in Kelowna court for psych evaluation

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained under the mental health act following the death of a security guard

The man charged with the murder of a UBCO security guard appeared in Kelowna courts for a psychiatric evaluation on Sept. 15.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is facing charges of second degree murder after allegedly attacking a UBCO security guard on Feb. 26. He was working the night shift as a janitor on campus when he allegedly attacked security guard Harmandeep Kaur.

The 24-year-old female was pronounced dead shortly after, and Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained under the mental health act at Kelowna General Hospital.

“A psychiatric assessment is required if you are unsure if someone is capable of making their own decisions,” said Dr. Alex Senger, resident physician of Emergency Medicine at Kelowna General Hospital.

Senger explained in cases of mental illness like psychosis, people are “detached from reality” which can make them a danger to themselves or others.

Kaur, the victim, had been working for Paladin security at UBCO, hoping to one day attend school there, said family member Kuljit Pabla.

Kaur would tell Pabla and his wife “I want to be like them,” when she saw the kids studying at the university while she worked security.

She had moved from India seeking education and a future, said Pabla.

“She came to Canada, trying to progress her life.”

Pabla explained that her family chose to send Kaur to Canada because they consider Canada a safe place.

Kaur had been granted her permanent residency just three weeks prior to her death.

He said that her family had been planning to come visit her one month later, and instead flew out for her funeral.

Another Paladin security officer who worked with Kaur said she was a great coworker.

“She always had your back. She made sure that you were safe.”

He added that she was a hard worker and always kind.

The previous results of psychiatric evaluation of Ognibene-Hebbourn have not yet been made public.

The details of Ognibene-Hebbourn’s bail conditions are protected under a publication ban.

Breaking NewsCity of Kelownamental healthmurder

