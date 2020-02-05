An Anahim Lake man is facing multiple charges following an incident on the weekend. (File photo)

Man charged with attempted murder after breaking into home near Williams Lake

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

An Anahim Lake man is facing several criminal charges, including attempted murder, following an incident at a home in the rural community last weekend.

Maverick Anthony West, 30, is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery, break and enter, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault, mischief and uttering threats in relation to the early morning incident.

On Saturday Feb.1 at 4:56 a.m. Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 6600 block of West Street for a report of a possible break and enter in progress.

Read More: Williams Lake family thankful for community support after fire destroys home Sunday

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO for the North District, said upon immediate attendance police quickly discovered that there was more happening than initially reported, noting that the break and enter complaint quickly escalated to an attempted murder investigation.

“The residents were visibly upset and told police that the suspect had come to their home, damaged their vehicle, forced his way into the home and destroyed property within the house,” said Saunderson. “During the course of the investigation police learned that the suspect had used and threatened the victims with a firearm.”

The victims recognized the suspect as he is known to them, Saunderson said, noting police located the suspect at another residence and he was arrested without incident.

West has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.

“This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community,” said RCMP Sgt. Scott Clay, NCO in charge of the Anahim Lake Detachment.

“The safety of everyone is, and continues to be, our primary focus.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White on pace to break snow-fall record
Next story
Black History Month stamp leaves Summerland mayor concerned

Just Posted

Winter weather freezes mail delivery in Vernon: Canada Post

Kelowna and Lake Country downgraded to ‘yellow alert’

First ride-hailing company approved in Okanagan

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Dragoons shooting exercise to be held in Vernon

Shots may be audible around hospital, but blanks only

Doors finally set to open at Lumby child care facility

Whitevale’s Early Years Centre helps ease care crisis for dozens of families

Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal brings laughs to Vernon

Sunee Dhaliwal performs at The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

South Okanagan couple celebrates 67th wedding anniversary

Beverly and William Unrau’s secret? Keeping their marriage on equal footing.

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Man charged with attempted murder after breaking into home near Williams Lake

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

Canada Post downgrades its ‘red alert,’ will attempt delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country

Vernon is still under a ‘red alert’ and will not receive mail today

Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Vehicle accident required temporary closure of Trans-Canada Highway

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Most Read