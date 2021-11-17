Man charged with possessing child porn in Salmon Arm also facing voyeurism charge in Burnaby

Incident in Salmon Arm alleged to have taken place in 2020, alleged offence in Burnaby from 2018

A man facing a charge of possession of child pornography in Salmon Arm is also facing charges of voyeurism and possessing child pornography from an alleged incident at a technical institute in Burnaby.

Jay Winship Forster, 51, is charged with possessing child pornography in Salmon Arm. He is also charged with failing to comply with a condition of his release from custody by having more than one “mobile communication device,” according to court documents. Both offences are alleged to have taken place on Oct. 23, 2020.

Forster appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Nov. 9, and his next scheduled appearance in Salmon Arm is Dec. 21.

Forster was also arrested in 2019 and charged with three counts of unlawfully observing and recording when a person exposed their genital organs, possessing child pornography, and assault. The incidents were alleged to have taken place in Burnaby on July 16, 2018.

Burnaby RCMP issued a news release July 17, 2018 stating that a man was detained by students at the BC Institute of Technology in Burnaby the day before after he allegedly used a cellphone to take images of a person in a campus washroom. Police were called and the man was arrested.

The Burnaby charges are also making their way through the courts.

