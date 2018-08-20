Homicide investigators have been called in, after reports that an assault turned deadly in Surrey on Sunday, near 96th Avenue and 128th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Man dead after fight at Surrey McDonald’s: IHIT

The incident happened Sunday night, near 96th Avenue and 128th Street

CEDAR HILLS – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it has been called in after a fight at a Surrey McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m., in the 12900-block of 96th Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said when officers arrived, they found a man collapsed on the ground, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

“Judging from the amount of blood on the ground, a weapon most likely was used,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, and has since died.

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, road closures in the area were still in effect as police investigated.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the assault or observed someone fleeing from the area to call 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, quoting Surrey file number 2018-123502.

More to come.

