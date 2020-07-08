Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

Hollywood actor Josiah Black was known for his work as Edgar Munsen in the 2017 film Jigsaw, a part of the Saw franchise. He was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Contributed)

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a man who was found dead along a popular hiking trail in Lake Country on June 16.

The man in his 30s has since been identified as actor Josiah Black, best known for his role in Jigsaw – a 2017 Hollywood film in the Saw franchise.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write, on Monday, June 15, 2020, Josiah Black passed away suddenly and unexpectedly,” fundraiser organizer Jeremiah Black wrote, of the man found at Spion Kop Summit just after 9 a.m., June 16.

He leaves behind his wife, Alicia, and 16-month-old daughter “with another little boy or girl on the way,” the campaign reads.

“Josiah was loved and remembered by many as being a caring, loving father, husband, brother, son and friend to everyone who he came across,” the fundraiser reads. “During Josiah’s final days, he loved spending time outdoors, gardening, reflecting on the words of God, playing with his family, working on his classic VW Westfalia vans and writing through many facets.”

Black had a successful career in acting and stand-up comedy that brought him across North America from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched June 22, has a $250,000 goal to “offer support, show love and offer encouragement to Josiah’s wife, baby and baby on the way during this difficult and uncertain time.”

“All of the funds dedicated in his name through this page will be offered directly to his family to help them with living expenses in the coming days, weeks, months and years,” Jeremiah Black wrote. “It’s my hope that they will be able to afford a safe home near to family if needed and have enough to put into a college fund for his kids.”

So far, nearly $20,000 has been raised in honour of Black.

