(Crimestoppers)

(Crimestoppers)

Man hit with restraining order by ministry offices in West Kelowna

Dylan Choquette is the defendant in civil claim

The provincial government is looking to the court system to help deal with a problem prolific offender in a West Kelowna office.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has filed a civic claim in B.C. Supreme Court to restrain Dylan Choquette, of no fixed address, from coming onto their property on Hoskins Road.

In the lawsuit, the ministry claims that since Jan. 6, 2022, Choquette has blocked the entrances and exits of the offices, hit the windows and doors, possessed weapons while in the office, and been physically and verbally abusive with staff.

Because of this behaviour, the lawsuit claims that employees have “suffered great discomfort, loss of enjoyment of the use of the West Kelowna office, property damage, and interference in relation to the use, operation, and provision of services at the West Kelowna office.”

Under the province’s Trespass Act, Choquette was told he was prohibited from the property in early May, though he has continued to disobey these restrictions.

The lawsuit is seeking to not allow Choquette within 100 metres of the property, or to communicate in any way with the office.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s only community fridge out of commission until it finds a new home

READ MORE: Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon women care about adaptive snow sports
Next story
Sept. 2022: Firefighter has name engraved on memorial wall

Just Posted

The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)
Vernon-Salmon Arm curlers off to Canadian finals

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

Katherine McIlravey died from injuries suffered Aug.1, 2022, from an RV fire in Enderby. (Sitara Liquor/Facebook)
August 2022: Lake Country liquor store owner dies in Enderby RV fire

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)
May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days