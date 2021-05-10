Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Man jailed almost 3 years for Kelowna gas station robbery spree

Kyle Watts-Watling robbed four gas stations in Rutland within 24 hours in March 2019

A man who robbed four Rutland gas stations in a single day in 2019 has been sentenced to spend almost three years behind bars.

Kyle Watts-Watling was arrested two days after the string of robberies on March 28, 2019, that saw Mounties respond to four separate gas stations along Highway 33 and Highway 97 within 24 hours.

In September 2020, Watts-Watling took a plea deal, pleading guilty to the four robbery charges while the Crown stayed three counts of disguising one’s face to commit an offence.

On Friday, Watts-Watling was handed a 34-month sentence for the crimes that had been committed nearly two years prior.

Leading up to his sentencing, Watts-Watling was out of custody on $10,000 bail.

