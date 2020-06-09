A Vernon contractor is ‘very lucky,’ BX-Swan Lake fire Chief Bill Wacey said after a lawnmower fell on him Tuesday, June 9. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

A local contractor is lucky to be alive following an accident in the BX.

Emergency crews were called to the BX Community Park for a man who was run over by a lawnmower, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

“He was loading up his machine after mowing the field,” BX-Swan Lake fire Chief Bill Wacey said.

The machine was running, but the blade was not, when it fell on the operator.

“It crushed him on his lower part of his body,” Wacey said.

The man was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with a serious leg injury.

“He was very lucky,” Wacey said, as there was a gash near the femoral artery, which is the main arterial supply to the thigh and leg.

READ MORE: Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Technical hiccup interrupts Supreme Court as virtual hearing gets underway
Next story
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

Just Posted

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

Vernon’s second location prepares to reopen June 22 amid COVID-19 pandemic

SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

Resort summer season delayed and reduced hours

Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

WATCH: Traffic is single-lane only southbound as crews deal with scene

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Building a Better Future Bursary deadline fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test

Metabolic Insights Inc. received a $300,000 grant from the National Research Council

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Kootnekoff: Facial Recognition Technology

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses the possibility big brother might be watching you

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Blaze inside garage quickly extinguished by Penticton firefighters

Penticton Fire Department was called to a garage fire this morning

Most Read