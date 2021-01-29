Man sentenced in assault of Kelowna transit driver

Christian Habberjam plead guilty on Dec. 10, 2020 to one count of assault causing bodily harm

A man has been sentenced for his part in assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in 2019.

Christian Habberjam was given a 12-month conditional sentence, followed by 12 months on probation.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2020 to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

It was previously reported in March 2019 that a Kelowna bus crashed into a wall after the driver was assaulted. The bus was travelling on Rutland Road near the Rutland Exchange. One person was taken to hospital.

Days later, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Kelowna called recent assaults on transit drivers “absolutely tragic.”

They confirmed at the time that a driver had been punched in the head. That weekend, two other drivers were allegedly assaulted in unrelated incidents.

“No one from the public was injured; however, this could have been tragic. Absolutely tragic,” said John Palmer, BC Transit director safety and emergency management.

