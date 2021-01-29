A man has been sentenced in court for his part in assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in 2019. (File)

A man has been sentenced in court for his part in assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in 2019. (File)

Man sentenced in assault of Kelowna transit driver

Christian Habberjam plead guilty on Dec. 10, 2020 to one count of assault causing bodily harm

A man has been sentenced for his part in assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in 2019.

Christian Habberjam was given a 12-month conditional sentence, followed by 12 months on probation.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2020 to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

It was previously reported in March 2019 that a Kelowna bus crashed into a wall after the driver was assaulted. The bus was travelling on Rutland Road near the Rutland Exchange. One person was taken to hospital.

Days later, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Kelowna called recent assaults on transit drivers “absolutely tragic.”

They confirmed at the time that a driver had been punched in the head. That weekend, two other drivers were allegedly assaulted in unrelated incidents.

“No one from the public was injured; however, this could have been tragic. Absolutely tragic,” said John Palmer, BC Transit director safety and emergency management.

READ MORE: Update: 6 years in jail for West Kelowna man who viciously beat, abandoned his mother

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report
Next story
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

Just Posted

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

Vernon's Emily Dahl was a popular member of the Vernon Sky Vollleyball Club who took her own life in 2019. The annual Sky Coaches vs Players match in Emily's honour and memory goes Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Photo submitted)
$5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

Emily Dahl Foundation sets Sky Volleyball award in motion for SD22 graduate

Local filmmaker Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions captured the origins of the ice sculptures that will take over Polson Park for 10 days during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival beginning Feb. 5, 2021. (Marc Noel - OKS Video Productions)
Vernon filmmaker gives inside look at Winter Carnival’s ice park

Drive-Thru Ice Park to take over Polson in 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival

The Lake Country Fire Department stopped training when firefighters saw a smoking car near Oceola and Okanagan Centre roads Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Lake Country firefighters in right place at right time

Smoking vehicle on the side of the road lucky training was underway nearby

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Donations of cash, clothing and housewares are being accepted.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. (Black Press file photos)
Kelowna, Victoria mayors call on B.C. to create housing pilot for homeless with complex needs

The co-chairs of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus want to work with the B.C. government to develop a five-site pilot project

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

A new development called Altitude in Sun Peaks sold out in one weekend. (Artist’s representation)
Recreation properties in Shuswap, Kamloops popular in pandemic

Sun Peaks development sells quickly, Shuswap property values rise

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read