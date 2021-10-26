Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Man wanted after at least two cars hacked with axe on Vancouver Island

Motivation unclear, blue 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plates

Police are cautiously on the hunt for a man who hacked at least two vehicles with an axe on Vancouver Island last week for unknown reasons.

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after two separate reports of an occupant battering vehicles on the morning of Oct. 26.

According to a media release, investigators are currently working to locate the car and determine what motivated the occupant to do what he did.

The man is associated with a 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate GTC968.

Police say that if you see this vehicle, do not approach the occupant, call 9-1-1.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
‘Beyond what’s humanly acceptable’: Testimony ends at Quebec long-term care inquest
Next story
Province closer to dissolving Jumbo Glacier Mountain Resort, a Kootenay town with no people

Just Posted

Fire truck (File photo)
One trapped in tipped semi north of Vernon

The view from the top of the Apex Mountain Ski Resort slopes on Oct. 27. (Apex Mountain webcam)
Early signs of winter at Okanagan ski slopes

Armstrong Car Giveaway organizer Tim Miller (left) presents winner Heather Wells with a fully restored 2001 Chevy Impala and autographed Rust Valley Restorers shirts. (Facebook photo)
Wildfire evacuee given keys to restored car in Armstrong giveaway

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said it’s seeking equity with the rest of the province on capacity limits Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Pixabay)
Regional COVID-19 restrictions ‘extremely concerning’ for business: Vernon chamber