Kevin Lee Barrett, 60 appeared in court May 7 to be charged with one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that the victim was his mother.

He will appear in court again for a bail hearing May 13 at 9:30 a.m.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.