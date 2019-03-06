Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Allen Pelletier, was wanted by Penticton RCMP, and appeared on court on March 6. (Submitted photo)

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

A man with a violent background that was wanted by Penticton RCMP for numerous property related offences was arrested.

Cody Allen Pelletier appeared in Penticton provincial court on Wednesday and consented to remand. He is expected to appear in court again on March 20 to deal with the offences.

Penticton RCMP sent out a news release on Feb. 25 that Pelletier was wanted on charges of break and enter, arson and three counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

Pelletier’s criminal history includes a guilty to plea to manslaughter in the death of a teenager. It was in February of 2008, Pelletier, then 20, along with three others, were drinking when they attacked 14-year-old Justin Vasey at an abandoned house in Surrey. Pelletier had passed out when the other three escalated the violence.

Vasey was stabbed eight times, four of which were life-threatening and once with enough force to break a rib. All four were sentenced as adults after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

