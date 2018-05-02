Man wounded in Vernon shooting

Police investigating non-random incident early Tuesday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s general investigative section (GIS) has taken lead of an investigation into a shooting Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report that a man had been shot and injured in the 3900 block of 33rd Street shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, 21, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by BC Ambulance Service to the nearest medical facility.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “However, preliminary information suggests that this was not a random act. Police do not believe that public safety is at risk.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of 3900 block of 33rd street, or may have any information, to call Vernon RCMP GIS at 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

