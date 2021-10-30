Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives have chosen Heather Stefanson as their new leader and the province’s next premier.

Stefanson, the province’s former health minister, was running against former member of Parliament Shelly Glover, and won by a margin of less than 400 votes.

“I’m ready to address the many challenges facing us,” Stefanson said in her victory speech.

“We will face these challenges together.”

The leadership race began in the summer after former premier Brian Pallister announced he was stepping down.

The contest was recently marred by complaints that many party members did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote, and Glover called for the vote count to be delayed.

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in.

The next election is slated for October 2023.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
FDA approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccine to be considered in Health Canada decision
Next story
‘We can hardly keep up’: Education key to combat human trafficking, experts say

Just Posted

A home fire started around 8 a.m. at a mobile home park in Lumby on Oct. 30, 2021. (Anna Clarke photo)
UPDATE: One person hospitalized after home fire sparks at Lumby mobile home park

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Business Excellence Awards gala Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Chamber photo)
Vernon businesses awarded for excellence

The nomination period for Vernon’s 2021 byelection has closed with 11 candidates in the running for one vacant council position. (File photo)
List of Vernon byelection candidates finalized

Carole Fawcett, from left, Jeunesse Pearson and Jessa Joles, along with Chloe the therapy dog, are part of the OK Valley Counselling team in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Experts team up to open new counselling business in Vernon