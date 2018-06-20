Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says recreational marijuana will be legal in Canada as of Oct. 17.

Trudeau made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons, which is expected to rise for the summer break after today.

He says the government has delayed the legalization schedule in order to give the provinces and territories more time to implement their regimes.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to end its opposition to certain aspects of the federal bill, most notably the plan to permit Canadians to cultivate marijuana plants at home. A proposed Senate amendment would have prevented legal challenges to their constitutional right to do so.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould called the legislation — which still requires royal assent to become law — “transformative” and predicted it would protect young people and keep organized crime out of the pot market.

But she’s reminding Canadians that until it goes into effect, recreational marijuana remains illegal, as is driving while impaired.

READ MORE: Marijuana still illegal for now, justice minister says

Bill C-46, a companion bill that Wilson-Raybould predicts will give Canada the strongest impaired-driving rules in the world, will also become law “in the near future,” she said.

Until then, “I would like to also remind the public that driving while impaired by drugs is, and will remain, illegal.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

Just Posted

Pickle Ball Depot picks up award

Vernon business earns Business Examiner’s Retailer of the Year

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Province protects Swan Lake

Vernon lake designated as part of a new wildlife management area to protect species

UPDATE: Bail decision not yet reached for Vernon murder suspect

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 9 a.m. June 29 for bail decision

Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

A group of Ukrainian cyclists are travelling 100,000 kilometres to raise awareness for Ukraine war.

BreakOut West to bring Kelowna to its feet

BreakOut West is expected to have a significant economic impact

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

Vernon Hi Rollers off to nationals

Lincoln Lanes bowlers heating up alleys

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

PHOTOS: Vernon Music School Country Fair

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

Wineology: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles cont.

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

Most Read