Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Capital News file)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Capital News file)

Mayor thinks Kelowna will be travel ‘hot spot’ this summer amid pent up demand

Mayor Basran believes Kelowna will be the destination of choice for many restless Canadians

Get ready, says Mayor Colin Basran, because if international travel restrictions remain in place, Kelowna could be in for a busy summer.

“I think we are going to be the hot spot in the country for visitation if it’s allowed,” said Basran during a Monday (March 15) council meeting, adding the city could be in for “possibly its busiest summer in a while.”

Basran said there’s a lot of pent-up travel demand and people want to get out of their homes. If international borders remain closed and domestic travel remains unrestricted, Basran believes Kelowna will be the destination of choice for many restless Canadians.

“If that’s going to be allowed, I say, ‘Look out.’ It’s going to be a very busy time for the City of Kelowna.”

Basran’s comments came as council endorsed additional programming for the Bernard Avenue pedestrian closure this summer, set to allow pedestrians and businesses to take over the popular downtown street between the Sails and St. Paul Street. This, the mayor said, only adds to the city’s draw this summer.

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

The ‘Meet Me on Bernard’ program will see live music, art galleries, public art and street games, in addition to the expanded patios and pedestrian/cyclist laneways present in 2020. The new initiatives will be focused on the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard, where businesses had mixed reactions to the program last year, with hopes it will draw more customers to businesses in the area.

“It’s going to be a great amenity for our locals and visitors when they’re allowed,” said the mayor.

City data shows pedestrian volumes went up 88 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019’s expected counts at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street.

The program is set to cost the city around $50,000. The city has applied for a Canada Healthy Community Initiatives grant, which would cover most of the city’s costs.

READ MORE: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

READ MORE: ‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences
Next story
WATCH: Air Ambulance lands at serious Armstrong collision

Just Posted

Vernon food vendors can register for a free inspection April 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)
Free inspections for Vernon food vendors

Fire department hosts annual inspection day April 1 for registered vendors

The District of Lake Country was awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its 2019 report. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Sixth times a charm for Lake Country financial team

2019 financial report earns district’s team another prize

Kal Tire Place and the City of Vernon will be one of five B.C. Hockey League pod venues for the shortened season starting in April. (File photo)
Vernon officially one of five B.C. Hockey League pod cities

Who the Vipers will be playing in the pod has not been announced

Highway 97A in Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. Detours are in effect in both directions. (Bob Dunbar photo)
WATCH: Air Ambulance lands at serious Armstrong collision

Air Ambulance called to scene at Highway 97A and Rosedale Avenue, landed on highway beside vehicle

Community foundations from the North, Central and South Okanagan have teamed up with Canadian Mental Health Associaton and horse-assisted therapists across the valley to offer the Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers, by offering them a way to care for themselves. (Photo supplied)
Horse therapy offered to Okanagan frontline workers

Community foundations team up with mental health and horse-assisted therapists to offer program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Capital News file)
Mayor thinks Kelowna will be travel ‘hot spot’ this summer amid pent up demand

Mayor Basran believes Kelowna will be the destination of choice for many restless Canadians

Roch Fortin, owner of the Okanagan’s only maple syrup store Maple Roch in Summerland, shows how sap from sugar maple trees at Nomad Cider is boiled and turned into syrup. (Monique Tamminga)
Turning Summerland sap into sweet syrup

Dozens took in fun of tasting and watching syrup boil on Sunday

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (Contributed)
Penticton group rallies to prevent booze sales at Skaha Lake

City council will vote on a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize Skaha Lake park Tuesday

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

Most Read