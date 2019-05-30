Mazu focussed on children’s mental health

Kelowna tech company hosts ‘Screenagers’ showing

Kelowna’s Mazu Group tech company is focussing their attention on youths mental health in relation to social media and the digital world.

A showing of the award winning documentary ‘Screenagers’ and a ‘Tech Talk Q&A Panel’ will be held by Mazu & Courage For Youth on June 12 at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

A speaker who will be featured at the event will be ‘Chief Love A Million Campaign Ambassador’, Leanne Basran,”When I watched the documentary Screenagers it had an incredible impact on me. It opened my eyes wide to the negative and addictive behaviours related to social media and on line gaming,” said Basran.

She said, it confirmed that parent’s need to be aware of the use of digital devices by their children. “I really appreciated how the documentary provides some solutions on how to talk to our children and set up rules around devices and screen time,” said Basran.

READ MORE: Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online

The panel will also feature speakers from Courage for Youth, and Alive Counselling.

“The facts are undeniable that the use of social media and gaming as is currently exists is having detrimental consequences on our children’s lives. We need to create a kinder, safer and better digital world, not only for our children but for all of us,” said Basran

The Mazu group also has a “Petition for Children’s Digital Rights & Privacy” which has reached 400 signatures.

Most Read