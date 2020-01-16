Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. File photo.

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

A carbon-fibre sporting arrow carrying two bags of crystal meth was found on the morning of Jan. 9 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution.

The arrow was discovered on the perimeter of the prison grounds around 11 a.m. The attached packages contained nine grams of drugs with a street value of $7,200, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Police have been notified, an investigation is underway and security has been increased due to the incident.

The incident is the latest criminal innovation for smuggling drugs into Canadian prisons in the Fraser Valley region. Last year, for example, over $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution, including a drone. Guards said the contraband was being delivered into the prison via the drone.

RELATED: Drugs, drone, cellphones seized from outside Kent Institution

RELATED: Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections
Next story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony brings new life to old rock favourites

Orchestral Rock Odyssey plays Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this weekend

Infinity stages Vernon talent in funny play about time

Performing Arts Centre brings show to town Jan. 22

Vernon skate shop, closed by downtown crime, finds new home

Okanagan Skate Co. closed its doors last month due to high crime

Poor highway condition leaves Coldstream mayor frosty

Complaints snowball as winter maintenance not up to snuff

Enderby-born movie producer’s latest Hollywood film starring Ben Kingsley to hit theatres

Enderby Entertainment’s ‘Death of an Author’ to be released Jan. 17 in selected theatres and On Demand

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

We asked: should Meghan and Harry move to Penticton?

We asked locals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should settle down in Peach City.

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Morning Start: Why beet juice can be used to battle icy roads

Your morning start for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Salmon Arm mayor willing to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Shuswap

Chamber director offers possible one-day itinerary for the couple should they visit

Most Read