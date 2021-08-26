Military on the move from Oliver to Vernon to combat White Rock Lake wildfire

Canadian Armed Forces vehicles to travel along Highway 97 and could cause congestion

More members of the Canadian Armed Forces are heading to Vernon to help battle the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Military vehicles will be seen travelling on Highway 97 from Oliver to Vernon Friday, Aug. 27, as around 80 personnel and equipment are moved from where they were helping combat the Thomas Creek fire to the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Several military vehicles and pickups will be travelling the highway in small groupings and motorists are urged to be patient and give space.

“This has the possibility of creating congestion or slowdowns along the route,” the statement from the Canadian Armed Forces reads.

The Land Task Force is participating in Operation LENTUS, the Canadian Armed Forces’ response to natural disasters, on the request of the Government of British Columbia.

