Grasslands account for just one per cent of property in B.C. The grasslands near Princeton are considered very important to the local environment ecosystem. (Graham Osborne photo)

Grasslands account for just one per cent of property in B.C. The grasslands near Princeton are considered very important to the local environment ecosystem. (Graham Osborne photo)

Millions of dollars invested in protecting former Princeton ranch

The Nature Trust of B.C. is taking responsibility for the grasslands north of Princeton

Approximately 2,600 acres just north of Princeton are being protected as conservation land.

The property – the former Currie Ranch – is home to sensitive grasslands and endangered bird species, according to The Nature Trust of BC.

“This is a spectacular property due to its natural beauty, conservation values and size,” said Julian Zelazny, director of conservation land securement for The Nature Trust of BC.

“Vast grasslands stretch to the horizon, clumps of trees dot the landscape and a creek winds through the property. Eagles soar overhead and deer graze on the grass. Many species, including some of BC’s most at risk, live here. This is why we are working to protect this property.”

The project – named Princeton Grasslands – MapleCross Meadow in honour of its major corporate sponsor – is entering its third year.

The property is being purchased in three stages. The Trust purchased 1,100 in 2019, and spent $2.5 million last year acquiring a further 863 acres.

According to Trust spokesperson Jes Hovanes, the last piece of 526 acres will be bought in 2021, providing enough funds can be raised to finish the project.

Hovanes said the land will be held as a private conservation area that can never be developed or sold, but is now and will continue to be accessible to the public with restrictions.

Okanagan land manger for the Trust, Nick Burdock, said for now that means people can hike the property, and equestrians are welcome. Motorized vehicles and mountain bikes are not allowed.

Camping and fires are also not permitted, but the property is open to hunters.

Princeton grasslands are an important habitat for the Williamson Sapsucker. There are approximately only 500 of these adult birds in Canada and they are designated as endangered.

The grasslands are also home to Barn Swallows and Olive-sided Flycathers, which are both designated as threatened.

According to the Nature Trust Less than one per cent of B.C. is covered with grasslands, which provide habitat for 30 per cent of B.C.’s species at risk. Grasslands support more threatened and endangered plants and animals than any other habitat type in the province.

RELATED: Conservation group acquires property on Keremeos Creek

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Williamson’s Sapsucker is an endangered bird species present just north of Princeton. (Glenn Bartley photo)

Williamson’s Sapsucker is an endangered bird species present just north of Princeton. (Glenn Bartley photo)

Previous story
Desperately ill Princeton baby makes recovery
Next story
Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla to coach minor hockey in Kelowna

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering a promotion to get more participation in its new dog licencing program. (Šari Dale photo)
North Okanagan district rewarding dog owners who get their licence

Licence holders will get savings on a dog tag if 1,500 more dogs are licenced by March 5

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming is featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)
‘Stay the path’: Vernon mayor echoes Bonnie Henry on extended COVID-19 orders

Restrictions on gatherings, events and more were extended until further notice Friday

Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)
Update: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

A crashed vehicle was being removed on the highway south of Sicamous.

Most of the Okanagan and Shuswap is receiving fresh snow on Feb. 6. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fresh snow falls on much of Okanagan and Shuswap

Travel advisories are in place for two Southern Interior highways.

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. Iginla, the first Black player to lead the NHL in points and goals and to win an Olympic gold medal, is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class, to be announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla to coach minor hockey in Kelowna

NHL legend moving from Boston to coach Under-15 minor hockey in Kelowna

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

The view from Princeton Grasslands, the former Currie Ranch. Photo Graham Osborne
Millions of dollars invested in protecting former Princeton ranch

The Nature Trust of B.C. is taking responsibility for the grasslands north of Princeton

One person was airlifted to hospital after explosions were heard and a fire ripped through an Oliver residence Thursday, Feb. 4 2020. (Cristal Cook / Facebook)
One airlifted to hospital after explosions, fire in South Okanagan

A residence and vehicle were both destroyed

Robert's mother marvels at her son's recovery. Photo submitted
Desperately ill Princeton baby makes recovery

Parents Destiny and Cody get ready to bring home their son

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, flanked by his family and assistant captains, receives a drawing in commemoration of his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

Canadiens staff had no idea Justin Maas lives near Weber’s hometown when they commissioned him

Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Charlie Hammerton celebrated his 101st in January

Most Read