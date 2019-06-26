Okanagan Indian Band elder Virginia Gregoire (centre), supported by her granddaughter Lacey Gregoire, right, and Glenda Louis, opens the Red Dress campaign with a prayer Wednesday morning at Vernon’s Justice Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Missing and murdered Indigenous women remembered at Vernon rally

Red Dress campaign honours the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada

Bernie Williams wanted the crowd of 50 gathered at Vernon’s Justice Park Wednesday morning to feel uncomfortable.

And it wasn’t because of the hot, sunny weather.

Williams, an advocate from the Downtown Eastside Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW), was the special speaker at a Red Dress Campaign, hosted by the Okanagan Indian Band. The campaign is to honour and remember the murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls across Canada, which include a trio from the North Okanagan.

See: $10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

“I have a saying: ‘If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention,’” said Williams. “These women’s lives matter.”

The red dress is used to symbolize the missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The event was opened by a prayer from Okanagan band elder Virginia Gregoire, followed by the singing and drumming of a traditional Okanagan song.

After two hours at Justice Park, the campaign moved to Komasket Park on Westside Road for an afternoon that included workshops on self defence and healthy relationships.

The afternoon session was scheduled to finish with a community meal and a screening of the 2017 film River of Silence, shot near Merritt, about a First Nations woman who sets out to find answers about her murdered daughter.

The chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), Marion Buller, told a recent Kamloops audience that the final report into the inquiry will now allow governments and private-sector organizations to begin strategizing how to address the report’s 231 recommendations.

See: Missing women’s inquiry leaders reconcile Canada Day with ‘genocide’ findings

Buller said the report “cited the significant, persistent and deliberate pattern of systemic human rights and Indigenous-rights violations and abuses as the cause of the disappearances, murders and violence experienced by Indigenous women and girls.”

The report said the violence constituted genocide by the state against Indigenous people.

With files from Kamloops This Week


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women advocate Bernie Williams was the guest speaker at the Okanagan Indian Band’s Red Dress campaign in memory of the missing and murderer women and girls Wednesday morning at Vernon’s Justice Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement
Next story
Kelowna RCMP search for missing senior

Just Posted

Read Local Okanagan helps readers discover the valley’s literature

Pop-up bookshop features titles by Okanagan writers

Kelowna RCMP search for missing senior

Cathy Wilson has dementia and was seen leaving her care facility in Rutland

Missing and murdered Indigenous women remembered at Vernon rally

Red Dress campaign honours the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada

Coldstream student spends half his life as Ride Don’t Hide champion

Cole Strilchuk and his family have raised more than $40,000 for local youth mental health

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in Vernon

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Penticton baby suffers injuries from fall

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fall at a residence at 4 p.m. on June 26

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

Most Read