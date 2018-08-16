Photo courtesy Kimberley RCMP

Missing B.C. hiker, dog found safe after 3-day search

Cranbrook hiker had been missing since Sunday, August 12, near Jumbo Pass.

A Cranbrook woman who had been missing since Sunday was located Wednesday night.

An extensive search was initiated when Louise Baxter, 52, failed to return from a short walk in Jumbo Pass. She had been on a hike with friends and had ventured out with her dog for a break. When she failed to return police were contacted.

Search and rescue was activated and 72 hours later Louise was located in good health. She was flown back to the Command Post and checked out by BC Ambulance. Her dog Maverick was with her the whole time and is also in good health.

Wendy Heatherington, from Kimberley Search and Rescue, worked incident command for the search efforts. The Kimberley Bulletin spoke to her Thursday morning, while she and the team were still in Invermere wrapping things up.

Heatherington said all the search teams were exhausted but elated at the positive outcome.

“I wasn’t with the crew that found her, I was on incident command. We don’t know the whole story yet. All we know is that she got lost. When she was found, she was whisked off by BC Ambulance to get checked out.”

Heatherington says the scene when Baxter was found was very emotional.

“Oh my gosh, SAR members were crying, the subject and her husband were crying. It’s just the absolute best case scenario.”

“The teams faced challenging and difficult terrain but persevered and focused on finding Louise. Their commitment is to be commended. It was a huge sigh of relief when word came in that Louise had been located,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Incident Commander.

Search teams from Columbia Valley, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Golden, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Kaslo and Nelson assisted with the search. At the height of the search there were three helicopters, four search dogs, a drone and over 35 trained SAR volunteers. Officers from Kimberley, Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RCMP detachments worked alongside the SAR team and provided support to the family through Victim Services.

“I would like to send out a huge thanks to all the teams, support personnel, pilots and those who provided assistance over the three days. Your dedication is truly appreciated,” said Sgt Darren Kakuno, Columbia Valley Detachment Commander. “A special thanks to RK Heliskiing who provided their heliport, lodge and parking lot for the Command Post”.

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. RCMP dismantle Kinder Morgan protest camp
Next story
48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Just Posted

Kamloops volunteers say needle buyback program working

Make presentation to Vernon council; claim to have collected 7,000 needles at $.05 per sharp

Armstrong ready to Cram the Cruiser

Music in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Aug. 24 to benefit local food bank

Wildfires converge near Mabel Lake in Lumby

Area restrictions expanded in Lumby and Cherryville

Kin Beach cleanup extends to OKIB land

City of Vernon taking over cleaning Sandy Beach

Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Committee struck to begin petition campaign

VIDEO: Your best smoke visuals

Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week

Olalla fire grows to 50 hectares

A wildfire near Olalla is currently not threatening and structures

Vernon’s Woodliffe off to Wisconsin

Weyburn Red Wing centre earns NCAA scholarship

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Shamrocks post split at Westerns

Senior C lacrosse championships

Tigers deal out awards

McIntosh marvellous minding net for MVP

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

Most Read