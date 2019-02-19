Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man’s friend

Deteriorating weather over Vancouver’s rugged North Shore mountains has delayed the search for a missing snowshoer in an avalanche-prone area.

A spokesman for North Shore Rescue says in an email that weather conditions are expected to improve by mid-week, but low cloud and up to 10 centimetres of snow are forecast in the search area north of Mount Seymour.

The snowshoer is believed to have been swept away by an avalanche near Runner Peak on Monday.

The victim’s friend was able to cling to a tree and call for help, and he was airlifted off the peak by late afternoon.

Challenging conditions, including the threat of further slides, forced suspension of the search overnight.

Avalanche conditions are rated as moderate at higher elevations of the North Shore mountains, but Avalanche Canada says 30 to 50 centimetres of recent snow may have created a risk of snow slab avalanches.

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest
Next story
Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

Just Posted

Third set of Vernon Chamber finalists unveiled

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce recognizes the Top 20 Under 40 professionals

Cowboys croon for Falkland church

Fundraiser provides some TLC to community centre

Small Glories grace former Vernon roost

Band grows from small beginnings to big glory

Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

Business is brisk in the Okanagan

Meet Vernon Special Olympics hometown heroes

Eight athletes from Vernon will participate in the games

Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club gave a cheque for more than $202,000 to Violence Prevention NL

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man’s friend

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died

He spent virtually his entire career at luxury labels catering to the very wealthy

Most Read