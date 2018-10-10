Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the disappearance of Troy Gold as a homicide.

The 35-year old man was last seen on Oct. 1 and reported missing soon after.

RELATED: Kamloops Mounties confirm homicide investigation

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP have determined Gold’s disappearance was suspicious and after further investigation discovered the Kamloops man had been murdered.

The Serious Crime Unit has investigated locations at both Lac du Bois and a residence on Woodstock Place.

No arrests have been made, however the RCMP does have suspects.

RELATED: Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

Shelkie says it is believed that this homicide was targeted and that there is no risk to the public.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987
Next story
UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

Just Posted

Vernon council gives thanks during final meeting

Four current members could return if voted back in Oct. 20

Kim Churchill kicks off Vernon Performing Arts Centre’s on stage series

Kim Churchill performs Nov. 4

Enderby hosts all candidates forum

Election day takes place Saturday, Oct. 20.

Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants for various offences in Vernon area

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Robb Nash sees crowd at Vernon performance

Robb Nash Project performed three concerts in Vernon in October

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Most Read