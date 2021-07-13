Missing Vernon woman found safe

The 22-year old was reportedly last seen on July 7

Cali Hofer has been found. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Cali Hofer has been found. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

A young Vernon woman has been found safe, according to police.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said 22-year old Cali Hofer was last seen on July 7 and had asked for public assistance in locating her.

She has now been found safe and well. Hofer’s uncle posted on social media she is safe at home with her mother.

“My family and I are so incredibly grateful for all your love, thoughts, prayers and support,” he wrote.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search.

READ MORE: Swan Lake Summer Festival comes to Vernon this July

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to aid Afghanistan after U.S. troop withdrawal next month, minister says
Next story
Green party brass move to block funding for leader Annamie Paul’s riding campaign

Just Posted

Cali Hofer has been found. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Missing Vernon woman found safe

Spider webs were thought to have antibiotic and healing properties in ancient times. (Claudia Wollesen/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient Greek and Roman doctors used spider webs as bandages

Swan Lake Market & Garden
Swan Lake Summer Festival comes to Vernon this July

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department went out of their way (and out of their jurisdiction) to douse a house fire in an unprotected area early Sunday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Armstrong firefighters go out of their way to douse house fire