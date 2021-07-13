Missing Vernon woman found safe

The 22-year old was reportedly last seen on July 7

A young Vernon woman has been found safe, according to police.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said 22-year old Cali Hofer was last seen on July 7 and had asked for public assistance in locating her.

She has now been found safe and well. Hofer’s uncle posted on social media she is safe at home with her mother.

“My family and I are so incredibly grateful for all your love, thoughts, prayers and support,” he wrote.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search.

