(Facebook / Central Okanagan Search & Rescue)

Missing Westside man located near La Casa

Search and rescue crews located the man on Saturday night

With the help of Central Okanagan and Vernon Search and Rescue squads, a missing man was found in the La Casa area of Westside Road on Saturday night, Oct. 31.

The RCMP conducted a preliminary search earlier in the day but nothing turned up. Around 4:30 p.m., search and rescue squads were called in.

More than 30 search and rescue members took part in the search.

“We are happy to report the subject was found by a member of the public and returned home late last evening,” reads a Facebook post by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Search and Rescue

