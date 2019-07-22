Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud today for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen with a slight possibility of showers for much of the region.

Here is your Monday weather forecast:

Penticton:

Sunny this morning with a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Environment Canada said there is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and 20 kilometre per hour winds will be coming from the north. Today’s high is 31 C with a UV index of nine (very high). The risk of thunderstorm will stay in place this evening as it will be partly cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 15 C.

Salmon Arm:

There will be an increase in cloudiness throughout the day and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Today’s high is 31 C and the UV index is nine (very high). Environment Canada is forecasting it to be mainly cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. The clouds will start to clear near midnight and the overnight low is 15 C.

Vernon:

It will be sunny early this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind will guys to 20 km per hour from the north. Today’s high is 30 C with a UV index of nine (very high). Tonight it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. It will otherwise be clear with the winds persisting. The overnight low is 15 C.

Kelowna:

It will be sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind, coming from the north, will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour. Today’s high is 30 and the UV index is nine (very high). Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. The overnight low is 15 C.

Summerland:

Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind will gust up to 20 km per hour from the north. The UV index is nine (very high). This evening it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The clouds are expected to clear this evening with the wind guys from the north remaining. The overnight low is 15 C.

Princeton:

Increasing cloudiness this morning will bring a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind, coming from the east, will gust to 20 km late this afternoon. Today’s high is 30 C with a UV index of nine (very high). It will be mainly cloudy this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. This will clear near midnight. Wind gusts will become light in the evening. The overnight low is 11 C.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.