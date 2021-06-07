FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler

Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

Moderna is asking Health Canada to approve the use of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as 12.

The American pharmaceutical company filed an application Monday (June 7) morning.

We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel.

In a press release, Moderna said that Phase 2/3 of its study in teenagers found that no cases of COVID-19 were seen in participants who received two doses of its vaccine. From that study, Moderna said its vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2500-teenager trial was 100 per cent when using the same case definitions as in the Phase 3 adult trial.

Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention case definition, which tested for milder disease, the efficacy was found to be 93 per cent starting 14 days after the first dose.

The study enrolled 3,732 participants between the ages of 12 and 17 in the U.S.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Beheaded statue of Egerton Ryerson, toppled Sunday in Toronto, won’t be replaced
Next story
West Kelowna country singer raises over $45K for MS

Just Posted

The popular Cycling Without Age program for seniors and shut-ins in Greater Vernon will likely be parked for a second straight year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Greater Vernon cycling program stuck in garage due to pandemic

Cycling Without Age gives seniors and shut-ins free rides in specially designed bikes; program unlikely to run in 2021

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)
Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)
Vernon history in pictures

Popular attraction in Vernon’s gem of a park

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

Most Read