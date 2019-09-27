Modernized alert system for water customers in North Okanagan

Regional District North Okanagan customers asked to register for email alerts

Water customers of the Regional District North Okanagan should get used to checking their email as it transitions from its old contact system to a more modernized one.

Members of the Greater Vernon Water (GVW) Sensitive Customer List are being informed the RDNO is discontinuning its old system at the end of the month and customers have ben opted in to receive water quality alerts by email.

This service change allows for the district to instantly share information about water source changes or emergencies including interruptions in water supplies or quality issues.

Customers in the Delcliffe, GVW, Grindrod, Mable Lake, Outback, Silver Star and Whitevale areas are being asked to register their email address at rdno.ca/subscribe. From there, customers can pick and choose which updates they wish to receieve.

A confirmation email will be sent to the addresses inputted into the system and the RDNO says when a change is made to your email address, you must resubscribe to the service.

Anyone seeking additional information can contact the RDNO office at 250-550-3700.

