More evacuation alerts issued for Central Okanagan

Three properties in the Central Okanagan are now on evacuation alert.

Due to slope instability, three properties on Hodges Road are being placed on evacuation alert, said a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

The properties affected by the evacuation alert include:

9284 Hodges Rd

9294 Hodges Rd

9304 Hodges Rd

Evacuation alerts have also been issued for West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation. A washout was also reported on Westside Road today.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

An evaluation of the situation is underway, and specific details will be released as they are confirmed. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts; however, residents of the area should be prepared to obey a potential evacuation order. An assessment is required to confirm the stability of the area slopes.

Sand and sandbags are available to help Central Okanagan residents with their flood prevention preparations. The 15 sand and sandbag locations across the region can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.

