Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)

More explosions heard in Penticton

This one was heard in the McNicoll Park area

Another explosion was heard Thursday night, this time near McNicoll Park in Penticton. Residents said they heard the boom sound around 8:30 p.m.

Several people are taking to social media saying they heard the explosion and that police are at the park and have detonated the IED (Improvised Explosive Device). That information hasn’t been confirmed by police.

On March 11, Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), identified another scene linked to the explosion overheard near the Carmi Elementary School on March 8. This additional scene was identified near the creek bed at Industrial Ave East and Main St., said police. The whole area of the path and creek is surrounded by police tape today.

But with a possible another site at McNicoll Park, that would make it four to five different locations all around Penticton, including Carmi Elementary, King’s Park, Carmi creek, Industrial Ave. creek and now possibly McNicoll.

Pentictonites have been taking to social media for the last couple weeks saying they have been hearing bomb like sounds going off. No one has been injured in any of the explosions, said police.

Penticton police said each of these explosions have occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported to police, said Const. James Grandy.

“Today, with experts from the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit, we will be collecting additional evidence at this location. The nearby elementary school has been engaged, with students remaining in class. The immediate area has been cordoned off, and we want to assure the public our detachment is devoting many resources to bring this case to a safe conclusion,” explained Grandy.

The other scenes where explosives were set off were at Carmi Elementary and King’s Park.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Police tape off area on Industrial connected to recent explosions

