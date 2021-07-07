More fires being held near Mabel Lake north of Vernon

One fire saw some growth overnight

A pair of fires on the east side of Mabel Lake are now being held after some growth overnight Wednesday.

The fire around Tsuius Creek, believed to be started by lightning, grew from 1.1 hectares to 2.5 in the past 24 hours, but B.C. Wildfire Services said it’s being held as of July 7.

South of that, a 0.01 spot fire is being held near the Morgan Forest Service Road. Both were discovered July 4.

On the west side of the lake, a 0.4-hectare fire at Stony Lake is deemed under control while a two-hectare fire near Clarly Creek Road was considered out of control as of Wednesday.

East of Cherryville, an out-of-control fire near Trap Creek was still estimated at 15.2 hectares.

Two fires burning south of that – a 0.12-hectare fire at Clematis Creek and 27-hectare, lightning-caused fire at Inonoaklin Creek – are deemed under control.

