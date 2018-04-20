More snow on B.C. highways this weekend

Forecast says … winter is taking its time.

Winter refuses to leave the southern Interior’s mountain passes.

A Pacific frontal system will spread moisture across B.C interior tonight and snow levels are expected to lower to near 1200 metres overnight with Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass receiving 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by midday Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The Coquihalla is also expected to get up to five centimetres of snow on Saturday.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

