More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

The Central Okanagan has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the province

The Central Okanagan has seen more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to provincial data released Thursday, making it the fourth hardest-hit area by the virus in the province.

For the first time, the province released city-level data on Thursday. The BC Centre for Disease Control will release data by local health area (LHA) once a month.

Between January and July, the Central Okanagan recorded 209 cases of the virus, topping all areas outside the Lower Mainland and notching the fourth-highest case count in the province behind Vancouver (716 across six LHAs in the city), Surrey (521) and Abbotsford (454).

Areas surrounding the Central Okanagan saw significantly fewer cases, with the Kamloops area reaching 53 cases, the Vernon area netting 21, Merritt with six, Osoyoos/Oliver with six, Penticton with five and Summerland with two. Princeton and Keremeos have both recorded zero cases.

Numbers released by Interior Health on Aug. 27 showed 171 cases within the region have been linked to Kelowna since June 26.

As of Aug. 27, 5,372 people across the province have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

