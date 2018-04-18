More work on 30th Street

Road north of 35th Avenue to 37th Avenue closed week of April 23 for upgrades

Roadwork continues in Vernon’s downtown core.

The city has announced 30th Street will be closed from north of 35th Avenue to 37th Avenue for the week of April 23 as part of the city’s investment in the infrastructure that helps make Vernon a great place to live.

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and can be accessed during construction.

Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Thank you for your patience during construction, and please follow construction traffic control and posted detour routes.



