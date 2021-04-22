Photo: pixabay.com

Photo: pixabay.com

Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Your morning start for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Good morning to all. We’re in for some lacklustre weather from now until Sunday. Expect clouds, periods of sunshine and rain, with highs of 15 C and lows of 0 C.

Fun fact: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Statistics Canada found in 2017 that 8.4 million Canadians aged 12 and older — roughly 27.3 per cent of the population — reported having allergies. Of those 8.4 million people, 40.7 per cent reported being allergic to pollen or grasses.

If you’re one of those Canadians who suffer from seasonal allergies brought on by blooming trees or flowers, we’ve got some bad news for you.

In a 2019 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, researchers found significant increases in seasonal cumulative pollen and an extended pollen season in locations across the northern hemisphere over the last 20 years. The duration of pollen season, according to the study, is increasing at a rate of 0.9 days per year.

Who’s to blame for all this? Researchers say it has to do with climate change and rising global temperatures.

“Our findings reveal that the ongoing increase in temperature extremes … might already be contributing to extended seasonal duration and increased pollen load for multiple aero allergenic pollen taxa in diverse locations across the northern hemisphere,” states the researchers. “This study, done across multiple continents, highlights an important link between ongoing global warming and public health — one that could be exacerbated as temperatures continue to increase.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A company has created the world’s first kitchen appliance that turns waste into dirt within 24 hours – and it was invented and designed right here in Kelowna.

Pela, located in the Kelowna Innovation Centre, is an international, sustainable company that makes everyday products without waste. Its inventions include compostable phone cases, smartwatch brands and AirPods cases, and now it’s launching a game-changing kitchen appliance called Lomi.

Lomi turns food scraps, boxes, cloth and bioplastics into dirt within 24 hours by using heat, abrasion, and oxygen to speed up the breakdown of organic waste into smaller fragments – similar to how earthworms break down and mix plant tissue into soil.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Dogs and cats tend to have their differences, but these two are able to look past that. With nearly 14 million likes on TikTok, watch as this cat-and-dog combo live together in harmony as best friends.

@luna_the_pantera

Friends 😈❤️ #fypシ゚viral #friends #cute #dogvscat

♬ Forgive Me Friend – Smith & Thell

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
