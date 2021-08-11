Morning Start: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A smoky skies bulletin has once again been issued by Environment Canada. But at least the blue skies were nice while they lasted, right?

Fun fact: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

Located in the Afar region of northeast Ethiopia, the Danakil Depression has an average year-round temperature of 34.4 C, according to a 2016 BBC article.

“Worse, it only receives 100 to 200 mm of rainfall per year and it is also one of the lowest places on the planet, at 410 ft. (125 m) below sea level,” writes Vivien Cumming, the article’s author.

According to Cumming, the area consists of volcanoes with bubbling lava lakes, multi-coloured hydrothermal fields, salt pans and hot springs.

In case you missed it:

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan over the past few weeks, more restrictions were put in place Aug. 6 to limit the spread in the region, which included shutting down nightclubs and bars, as well as limiting restaurant patrons to groups of six and suspending liquor service at 10 p.m.

For some owners of Kelowna pubs and restaurants, the announcement of the recent health measures came as no surprise.

“Just seeing the numbers last week, I knew something was coming for sure, some more restrictions,” said Katja Oldendorf, the manager of Mickie’s Pub and the Short Stop Liquor Store.

“And there might be more, who knows.”

Read the full story here.

