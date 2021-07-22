(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart

Your morning start for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! The sun is shining and the wind is blowing. A reminder that a smoky skies bulletin is still in effect for the Okanagan.

Fun fact: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart

As noted by a 2013 article published in the Daily Mail, otters are known to assemble into “rafts” when drifting in groups, holding hands while they eat, sleep and rest in an effort to prevent families from getting separated.

“The furry animals, the largest member of the weasel family, are even known to wrap sea plants around them to secure the bond,” states the article.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Angie Lohr is on a mission.

For years, she has helped sex workers in Kelowna and Vernon find the support and resources they need as the executive director of HOPE Outreach. She recently launched Bad Date Alert, a system to provide vital information about predatory clients. She also started Sex Work 101, a training module to educate community members about sex work.

But the pandemic has made Lohr more frustrated at the lack of safe supports for sex workers. Many existing support services were forced to close due to provincial and local public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Mother Nature is no joke in B.C.

@oliviafarr01

Caught a glimpse of the whirlpool known as Devil’s Hole. #fypシ #viral #fyp #ocean #bc #scary #whirlpool #pacificocean #canadа

♬ Beggin’ – Måneskin

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart

Vernon’s Team Goodwood finished second in their division at the NSA Provincial Slo-Pitch Finals in Kamloops to qualify for the national championships in September back in Kamloops. Goodwood members include (from left): Laura Vallier, Kurtis Payne, Melissa Gauthier, Paige Leavitt, Coach Wes Gebhardt, Cody Wikman, Amanda Caldow, Tyler Droder, Jason Nelson, Ed Harris, Andrew Owen, Brandy Griffin, and Trevor Griffin (and future Goodwood players Aidan 13, Anderson 10, Alexandra 7, Aubrey 1.5). (Contributed)
Vernon softball squad off to nationals

Gena Barzan delivers cat food and supplies for a wildfire evacuee from Westwold Wednesday, July 21. (Animal Auxiliary photo)
Vernon group gives wildfire evacuated animals a leg up

Bryce Barker from the Vernon Golf and Country Club won the pro division at the Vancouver Golf Tour’s Meadow Gardens Open, presented by Lordco Auto Parts, in Pitt Meadows July 17-18. (VGT photo)
First career pro victory for Vernon golfer